Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €160.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($175.82) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($159.34) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €177.00 ($194.51) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($185.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($208.79) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €162.09 ($178.12).

WCH opened at €152.30 ($167.36) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is €135.60 and its 200 day moving average is €145.22. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €109.00 ($119.78) and a 12-month high of €174.75 ($192.03).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

