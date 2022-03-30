Wagerr 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,760.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and $1,760.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wagerr has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 234,023,065 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

