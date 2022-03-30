Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,112 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,262 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $91,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Walmart by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after buying an additional 2,514,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,851,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,227,000 after buying an additional 1,762,731 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

WMT traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.45. 53,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,092,768. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.06. The company has a market cap of $411.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

