Waltonchain Market Capitalization Tops $42.40 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $42.40 million and $2.03 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,751,869 coins and its circulating supply is 79,776,657 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.