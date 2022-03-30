Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from €11.50 to €11.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 2500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WRTBY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Danske cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp ( OTCMKTS:WRTBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

