WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 362 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,509,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $65.95 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $48.26 and a 52 week high of $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average is $59.15. The company has a market capitalization of $204.37 billion, a PE ratio of 471.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.