WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,114,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,020,788,000 after purchasing an additional 187,261 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 3.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,230,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,682,000 after purchasing an additional 138,903 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 26.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,431,000 after purchasing an additional 407,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,689,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 1.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,312,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.13.

NICE stock opened at $224.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $199.32 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 77.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

