WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 16,234 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,234 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 10.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.02) to GBX 2,730 ($35.76) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,804.67.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $32.71.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

