WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $100.18

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.18 and last traded at $99.52, with a volume of 26625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.18.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

