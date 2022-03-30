Wedbush Comments on Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.81) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.79.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.45. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $43.98.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 38,472 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $3,279,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,160,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after purchasing an additional 410,900 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

