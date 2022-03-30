Wedbush Trims RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price to $375.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $480.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.77% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $636.40.
Shares of RH stock opened at $385.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. RH has a 1 year low of $320.81 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $527.79.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of RH by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in RH by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RH (Get Rating)
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RH (RH)
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.