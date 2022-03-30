Wedbush Trims RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price to $375.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $480.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $636.40.

Shares of RH stock opened at $385.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. RH has a 1 year low of $320.81 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $527.79.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RH will post 26.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of RH by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in RH by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

