Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ikena Oncology (IKNA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ: IKNA):
- 3/30/2022 – Ikena Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – Ikena Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 3/23/2022 – Ikena Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/17/2022 – Ikena Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company's product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. "
- 3/17/2022 – Ikena Oncology had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $24.00.
- 3/2/2022 – Ikena Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
Shares of IKNA traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.08. 5,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,583. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $218.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.90.
Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
