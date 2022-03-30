Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ikena Oncology (IKNA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ: IKNA):

3/30/2022 – Ikena Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

3/29/2022 – Ikena Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

3/23/2022 – Ikena Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

3/17/2022 – Ikena Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

3/17/2022 – Ikena Oncology had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $24.00.

3/2/2022 – Ikena Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Shares of IKNA traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.08. 5,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,583. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $218.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.90.

Get Ikena Oncology Inc alerts:

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 787.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.