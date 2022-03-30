Wells Fargo & Company Boosts CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $170.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.63% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.50.
Shares of CYBR stock opened at $171.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -80.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.08 and its 200-day moving average is $163.34. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $201.68.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CyberArk Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.