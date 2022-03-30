Wells Fargo & Company Boosts CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $170.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $171.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -80.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.08 and its 200-day moving average is $163.34. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.