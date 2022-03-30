Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Senior Officer Sells C$597,726.45 in Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDOGet Rating) Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 38,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.55, for a total value of C$597,726.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$174,346.60.

Shares of WDO opened at C$15.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.22. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$7.91 and a 52 week high of C$16.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Pi Financial downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.25 to C$18.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.84.

About Wesdome Gold Mines (Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

