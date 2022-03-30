Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Senior Officer Sells C$597,726.45 in Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 38,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.55, for a total value of C$597,726.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$174,346.60.

Shares of WDO opened at C$15.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.22. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$7.91 and a 52 week high of C$16.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Pi Financial downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.25 to C$18.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.84.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

