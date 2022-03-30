Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Up 73.0% in March

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,900 shares, a growth of 73.0% from the February 28th total of 240,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of NYSE HIX opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX)
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.