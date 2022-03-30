Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Up 73.0% in March

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,900 shares, a growth of 73.0% from the February 28th total of 240,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE HIX opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.