Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Western New England Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $205.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $120,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $49,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $209,475. Company insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $10,175,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 48,129 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

