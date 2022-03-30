William Blair Comments on Watsco, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Watsco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WSO. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.83.

WSO stock opened at $304.93 on Monday. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $252.50 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 72.63%.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $82,594,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Watsco by 105.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 348,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,290,000 after purchasing an additional 179,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,150,524,000 after purchasing an additional 141,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Watsco by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,803,000 after purchasing an additional 114,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 413.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 125,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,169,000 after buying an additional 100,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

