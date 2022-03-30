Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WTFC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Shares of WTFC opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $65.66 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.73.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 110.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 752,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,218 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

