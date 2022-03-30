Wiser Wealth Management Inc Has $15.09 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 7.4% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Motco increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.44. 1,414,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.07.

