Wiser Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,189 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.1% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

QCOM traded down $8.34 on Wednesday, reaching $152.73. 14,750,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,235,516. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.27 and its 200-day moving average is $161.50. The company has a market cap of $171.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

