Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Given Hold Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their hold rating on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2,800.00 price target on the stock.

WZZAF has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC upgraded Wizz Air from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Wizz Air to a hold rating and set a $2,900.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,850.00.

Shares of WZZAF opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.33. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $73.60.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

