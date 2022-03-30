Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWACU) Short Interest Down 27.7% in March

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWACU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the February 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of WWACU stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.96. Worldwide Webb Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Get Worldwide Webb Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $999,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,247,000.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Webb Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Webb Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.