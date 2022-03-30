Worthington Industries, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.37 Per Share (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Worthington Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert expects that the industrial products company will earn $6.37 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.24). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 19th.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $51.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $72.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average of $54.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.07%.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $298,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,580,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,254,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,912 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $17,156,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

