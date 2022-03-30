XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 19,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,046,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of XPEL stock traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $56.17. 150,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 2.07. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $103.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day moving average is $68.56.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on XPEL. B. Riley reduced their target price on XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 153,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the third quarter valued at $1,680,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 13.3% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 354.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 41,885 shares during the period.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

