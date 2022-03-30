XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $55.60 price target on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.08.

XPEV opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29. XPeng has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 6.81.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.70. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 14.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,129 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 22.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,652,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,154,000 after purchasing an additional 151,104 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,767,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,608,000 after purchasing an additional 86,710 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $241,853,000. 27.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

