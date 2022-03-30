Xylem Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYLGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Xylem in a research note issued on Sunday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Shares of XYL opened at $89.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Xylem has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,164,867,000 after acquiring an additional 852,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,227,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,645,000 after buying an additional 180,210 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,427,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,983,000 after buying an additional 120,105 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,540,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,407,000 after buying an additional 148,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,258,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,766,000 after buying an additional 101,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

