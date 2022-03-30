Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.90

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.90 and last traded at $32.17, with a volume of 3672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on YZCAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yankuang Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yankuang Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.77.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

