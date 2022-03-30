Yield Guild Games (YGG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $335.49 Million

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be bought for approximately $2.99 or 0.00006340 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded up 11% against the dollar. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $335.49 million and $38.52 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00047410 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.08 or 0.07177741 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,276.03 or 1.00185103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00055078 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,139,662 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

