YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.30

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.30 and traded as high as $4.84. YPF Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 2,582,187 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. Analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,719 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,246,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 13.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.