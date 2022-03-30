Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.15 Million

Analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) will announce $115.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.70 million to $116.52 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $82.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $504.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $502.77 million to $505.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $652.65 million, with estimates ranging from $651.70 million to $653.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $142.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

NYSE:ARLO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,869. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.32. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $744.51 million, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 47,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 325,020 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 154,121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 21,577 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,149,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after buying an additional 1,189,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

