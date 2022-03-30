Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBOE traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.17. The company had a trading volume of 54,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,335. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.89. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $96.44 and a one year high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

