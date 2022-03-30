Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. PCB Bancorp posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 40.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of PCB stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $23.27. The stock had a trading volume of 125,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,673. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In other news, Director Janice Chung acquired 8,700 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 2,531 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $56,643.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 31,170 shares of company stock worth $726,255. Corporate insiders own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

