Zacks: Analysts Expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.18 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) will announce $4.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.35 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted sales of $3.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $17.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $18.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.25 billion to $19.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,233,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,047,000 after acquiring an additional 703,502 shares during the last quarter.

BJ traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.02. The stock had a trading volume of 921,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,924. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

