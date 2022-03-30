Zacks: Analysts Expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) to announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.67. Blackbaud reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLKB. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

BLKB opened at $61.68 on Friday. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average is $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 514.04 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $534,346.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,174,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,995,000 after acquiring an additional 293,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,427,000 after acquiring an additional 284,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,244,000 after acquiring an additional 179,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, KÂ-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.