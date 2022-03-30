Zacks: Analysts Expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to Announce $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $1.12. CarMax posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $7.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CarMax.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citic Securities assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $103.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. CarMax has a twelve month low of $95.04 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

