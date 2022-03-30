Zacks: Analysts Expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) will report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). IVERIC bio also posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ISEE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 16,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $285,459.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $59,143.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,684 shares of company stock worth $1,471,951. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at $3,227,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in IVERIC bio by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 101,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,474,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,696,000 after acquiring an additional 709,143 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 76,030 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,113,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

