Zacks: Analysts Expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.73 Million

Analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) to post $187.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.00 million and the lowest is $164.85 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $111.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $915.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $902.94 million to $931.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.29%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

PLNT traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,917. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 163.46, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $67.89 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

