Zacks: Analysts Expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.16). Trupanion reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Trupanion stock opened at $97.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average is $102.59. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.33 and a beta of 2.09. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $158.25.

In other Trupanion news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 22,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $2,843,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $389,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,408 shares of company stock worth $5,096,532. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

