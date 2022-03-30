Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) to Post $0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Archaea Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.07. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Archaea Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Archaea Energy.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archaea Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

In other Archaea Energy news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $254,622,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in Archaea Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $273,151,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,967,000. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,229,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Archaea Energy by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,803,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,085,000 after buying an additional 2,464,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,200,000. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archaea Energy stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $21.73. 1,398,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,937. Archaea Energy has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10.

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

