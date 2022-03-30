Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $257.94 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) will post sales of $257.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $278.97 million and the lowest is $246.50 million. Choice Hotels International reported sales of $182.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,004.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 23,749 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 18.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 170,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 44.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $143.49 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $106.22 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.45%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

