Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.79. CNX Resources posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.39 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of CNX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.80. 3,023,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,685,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.31. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,412,000 after buying an additional 1,086,386 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,704,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,746,000 after buying an additional 136,805 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,439,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,170,000 after buying an additional 101,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

