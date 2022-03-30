Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) will announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Global Medical REIT posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GMRE shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

GMRE stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,735. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 85.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.07. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 442.13%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Busch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 55,130 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 61,736 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

