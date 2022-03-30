Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Will Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. MetLife posted earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

NYSE MET opened at $71.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average is $64.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Doman Group LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,368,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

