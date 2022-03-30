Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) to post $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Pentair also posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Pentair by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

PNR stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.16. Pentair has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

