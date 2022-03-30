Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.37 Million

Brokerages expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) to announce $98.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.95 million and the highest is $100.80 million. Rattler Midstream reported sales of $98.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year sales of $400.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $390.13 million to $410.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $409.57 million, with estimates ranging from $394.04 million to $425.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.39 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the third quarter worth $39,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

RTLR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.18. 105,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,209. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 137.93%.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

