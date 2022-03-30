Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) to Post -$0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sonendo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.50). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sonendo will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sonendo.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sonendo from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonendo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Sonendo stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,138. Sonendo has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth $2,026,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth $936,000. 18.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

