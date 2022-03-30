Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $742.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) will announce $742.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $765.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $731.00 million. Teradyne posted sales of $781.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.11.

NASDAQ TER traded down $4.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.73. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.93%.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 0.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Teradyne by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

