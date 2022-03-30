Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHIGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. National Health Investors posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

NHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $25,750,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,874,000 after purchasing an additional 145,018 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $60.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a current ratio of 18.70. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $76.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 147.54%.

About National Health Investors (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

