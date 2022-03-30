Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) will announce $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.96. Teradyne posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $4.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.03. 1,534,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,033. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.60 and its 200 day moving average is $132.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $102.51 and a 1 year high of $168.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.93%.

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

