Zacks: Brokerages Expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLOGet Rating) will report $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.87. Valero Energy reported earnings per share of ($1.73) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 192.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of $8.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $11.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $8.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on VLO. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $96.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.41 and a 200-day moving average of $78.93. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $97.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

